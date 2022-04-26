Clovis police investigating suspicious package, road closures in place

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after a suspicious package was found Monday evening.Police were told that someone dropped off a black box on the side of the road near Herndon & Alluvial.Clovis Police's Explosives Ordinance Device Unit is investigating the incident.Northbound and southbound Willow between Herndon & Alluvial is closed as the investigation continues.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.