Clovis police investigating suspicious package, road closures in place

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after a suspicious package was found Monday evening.

Police were told that someone dropped off a black box on the side of the road near Herndon & Alluvial.

Clovis Police's Explosives Ordinance Device Unit is investigating the incident.

Northbound and southbound Willow between Herndon & Alluvial is closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
