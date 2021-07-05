SWAT called to Clovis apartment after man allegedly threatens family members with gun

A short time later, a patrol officer found the man near San Gabriel Park. He was taken into custody without incident
EMBED <>More Videos

SWAT called to Clovis apartment after family disturbance, 1 arrested

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police officers are investigating a family disturbance that resulted in the SWAT team being called to an apartment complex on Monday.

Officers responded to several 911 calls from an apartment unit on Willow Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue shortly before 7 am.

The disturbance involved three family members and at one point, they say a man took out a gun and threatened another person inside the apartment.

Investigators believed the suspect barricaded himself inside that home -- but when they searched the apartment -- he wasn't inside.

A short time later, a patrol officer found the man near San Gabriel Park.

He's identified as 21-year-old Marcos Lopez.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked on several charges including false imprisonment and assault with a firearm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisswat
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News