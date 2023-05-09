Fresno County Sheriff Detectives arrest Clovis teenager for sexually assaulting children & dog

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis teenager has been arrested on child and animal sex crime charges.

The Fresno County Sherrif office says 18-year-old Gage Mason has been arrested after receiving a report of him sexually abusing children.

They later learned he also performed a sexual act with a dog.

Detectives gathered enough evidence to show the crimes occurred both recently and several years ago, then arrested Mason.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges sex crime charges including attempted rape and lewd acts upon a child.

Deputies say due to the nature of the investigation, detectives are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Mason.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at (559) 600-8206 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.