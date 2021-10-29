ABC30 documentary 'Killer High' screened at Clovis Unified high schools

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, hundreds of students had the chance to view ABC30's documentary on the Fentanyl crisis, "Killer High: The Silent Crisis.""You could see how bad this crisis was in our county," said Clovis High student Taylor Murphy.Murphy says watching the documentary was eye-opening for her and her fellow students."A lot of them didn't know about the crisis until they watched the documentary, and I thought it was very beneficial to our students," added Murphy.This week, Clovis Unified School District showed the film across their high schools."Students often get misinformation about drugs, so we want to share what the reality is in our community, so they know how scary this particular drug is," said Clovis High School Principal Stephanie Hanks.The documentary explores the impact of Fentanyl through the eyes of families, law enforcement and medical professionals."This drug can kill you in five to ten minutes, and it's extremely sad that they take a pill and don't know what's going to happen to them. It's scary," said student relations liaison Gabriel Hughes.Across the district, students screened the film then had the chance to discuss it with peers and staff."We talk through some discussion questions, so we aren't just watching the film to watch it," said Murphy."They're scared. Some of them are worried about the level of what could happen to a friend or family member, but they're definitely putting their best foot forward and saying we don't want this in our community," added Hughes.Students also took home a list of resources where they can turn to if they or a loved one needs help."That's our goal at the end of the day, to make sure we're providing our fellow classmates with social-emotional support," said Murphy.