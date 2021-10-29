clovis unified school district

ABC30 documentary 'Killer High' screened at Clovis Unified high schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30's 'Killer High' screened at Clovis Unified high schools

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, hundreds of students had the chance to view ABC30's documentary on the Fentanyl crisis, "Killer High: The Silent Crisis."

"You could see how bad this crisis was in our county," said Clovis High student Taylor Murphy.

Murphy says watching the documentary was eye-opening for her and her fellow students.

"A lot of them didn't know about the crisis until they watched the documentary, and I thought it was very beneficial to our students," added Murphy.

This week, Clovis Unified School District showed the film across their high schools.

"Students often get misinformation about drugs, so we want to share what the reality is in our community, so they know how scary this particular drug is," said Clovis High School Principal Stephanie Hanks.

The documentary explores the impact of Fentanyl through the eyes of families, law enforcement and medical professionals.

"This drug can kill you in five to ten minutes, and it's extremely sad that they take a pill and don't know what's going to happen to them. It's scary," said student relations liaison Gabriel Hughes.

Across the district, students screened the film then had the chance to discuss it with peers and staff.

"We talk through some discussion questions, so we aren't just watching the film to watch it," said Murphy.

"They're scared. Some of them are worried about the level of what could happen to a friend or family member, but they're definitely putting their best foot forward and saying we don't want this in our community," added Hughes.

Students also took home a list of resources where they can turn to if they or a loved one needs help.

"That's our goal at the end of the day, to make sure we're providing our fellow classmates with social-emotional support," said Murphy.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclovisfentanyleducationhigh schoolclovis unified school districtdrugs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Changes could be coming to Clovis Unified's dress code next year
Former Clovis East teacher charged with raping student in 2004-05
Arrests made in connection to incident in Clovis West locker room
CUSD adding new air filters to help reduce risk of spreading COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News