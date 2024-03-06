Clovis West 'Team Eagles' raises money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Clovis West High School are taking action to support the Central Valley's Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Juniors Gianna Ruth and Cadence Gabriel are leading Team Eagles, and the group has until April 19 to raise $200,000 for LLS.

"We've had family members and friends that have suffered with leukemia," Ruth shared. "So we really wanted to try and make a change and fundraise for such a great cause."

Rebeka Henkelmann, a Buchanan High School student, was diagnosed with AML Leukemia before she turned 15 years old. Beka is now in remission.

However, Ruth and Gabriel know others in the Valley are praying for that same outcome.

"Think of it just as finding a cure for cancer and supporting that," said Ruth. "That's what you're raising money for."

Gabriel added: "Not us, not the program."

"But to give people a chance at a great life," Ruth explained.

The fundraiser is part of the LLS Student Visionaries of the Year program, which is a seven-week philanthropic competition against 13 other teams in the Fresno region.

Cadence said, in order to reach their fundraising goal, it's crucial to find sponsors and spread the word about the effort.

The two students had the opportunity to join ABC30's news partner -- KMJ -- to talk about the fundraiser.

"It was really nerve-wracking the first time that we had to kind of go and present our whole thing in front of them, but it's taught us to have better public speaking skills," Gabriel shared. "So it's overall been good."

On March 22, Team Eagles will hold a drive-thru fundraiser at BODY Fitness and Spa in northeast Fresno from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where people can donate and win prizes.

If you're interested in donating online or by mail, visit the Team Eagles fundraising page.

