Fresno city employee out of ICU after attack while working

The Fresno City employee who was brutally attacked in Chinatown is progressing in his recovery.

The Fresno City employee who was brutally attacked in Chinatown is progressing in his recovery.

The Fresno City employee who was brutally attacked in Chinatown is progressing in his recovery.

The Fresno City employee who was brutally attacked in Chinatown is progressing in his recovery.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City employee who was brutally attacked in Chinatown is progressing in his recovery.

RELATED: City employee attacked while at work remains in critical condition

The city provided an update on Wednesday, saying 56-year-old Tim Smith has now been moved out of intensive care and into a lower level of care.

We're told he'll be on what's called "brain rest" before beginning rehabilitation.

Smith is an electrician who has worked for the city of Fresno for the last 20 years.

He was working alone on an electrical box on April 11 when he was brutally attacked.

RELATED: Fresno Chinatown community shaken up after city employee was attacked

Police say he was attacked by 30-year-old Dyllan Hopkins.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office charged Hopkins with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, enhancement for causing great bodily injury and enhancement for committing a crime while released on his own recognizance.

If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 12 years to life in prison.

A GoFundMe was started for the Smith family.

