Club One Casino reopens in new location in central Fresno

Club One Casino is back open, but this time in central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Club One Casino is back open, but this time in central Fresno.

The club held a ribbon-cutting for its grand reopening at Granite Park on Cedar and Dakota Avenues in the old Cabo Wabo location.

After operating downtown for the past 25 years, the casino was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

The opportunity to relocate soon became a reality, with officials sharing new possibilities for the casino in the next five years.

"We wanted to have a nice entertainment destination for people in Fresno, got a nice location off the 168. Fun escape, so that's what we're going to build," said Kyle Kirkland.

Currently, Club One offers 24/7 gaming, late-night dancing and a patio for events.

The casino's future plans include a hotel and bingo-entertainment pavilion.

