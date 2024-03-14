CMA Fest 2024 reveals star-studded lineup

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan and more will return to CMA Fest, June 6-9.

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the country music event of summer: CMA Fest 2023!

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the country music event of summer: CMA Fest 2023!

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the country music event of summer: CMA Fest 2023!

On The Red Carpet is counting down to the country music event of summer: CMA Fest 2023!

LOS ANGELES -- Country music's longest-running festival, CMA Fest, is back for its 51st year, where hundreds of artists will perform over 10 stages during the four-day celebration.

Outdoor stages are free to the public, and ticket options for stadium passes are available starting at 10 AM CT here.

Here's the lineup.

Nissan Stadium nightly show performers include:

Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Additional collaborations and performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Chevy Riverfront Stage performers include:

49 Winchester, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Colbie Caillat, Dillon Carmichael, Jackson Dean, Gavin DeGraw, Adam Doleac, Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, Brian Kelley, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Ella Langley, Lauren Alaina, LOCASH, Kameron Marlowe, Bryan Martin, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Megan Moroney, Restless Road, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Matt Stell, The War And Treaty, Anne Wilson and Warren Zeiders.

Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park performers include:

Abby Anderson, Tenille Arts, Drew Baldridge, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Abbey Cone, Dalton Dover, Emerson Drive, Hannah Ellis, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Mickey Guyton, Wade Hayes, Ty Herndon, Home Free, Greylan James, Alexandra Kay, Brett Kissel, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Catie Offerman, Ricochet, Shenandoah, Brittney Spencer, The United States Navy Band Country Current, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Alli Walker, Lauren Watkins and Charlie Worsham.

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park daily performers include:

Coffey Anderson, Keith Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Kaylee Bell, Tyler Braden, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Hayden Coffman, Kolby Cooper, Spencer Crandall, Jade Eagleson, Carter Faith, HunterGirl, LANCO, Little Texas, Chase McDaniel, Chrissy Metz, Kylie Morgan, William Michael Morgan, Jamie O'Neal, Drew Parker, Puddin (K. Michelle), RaeLynn, Frank Ray, Dylan Schneider, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold, Zach Top, Lathan Warlick, Mark Wills and Darryl Worley.

Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza performers include:

Tanner Adell, Angie K, Graham Barham, Casey Barnes, Laci Kaye Booth, Karley Scott Collins, Canaan Cox, Dasha, David J, Brooke Eden, Kylie Frey, Ben Fuller, Harper Grace, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Just Jayne, Britnee Kellogg, Bryce Leatherwood, LECADE, Madeline Merlo, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Peytan Porter, Mason Ramsey, Redferrin, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, RVSHVD, Shaboozey, Shaylen, Dallas Smith, Payton Smith, Timothy Wayne, Austin Williams, Sam Williams, Jake Worthington, Chase Wright and Zac & George.

Returning for the second year, the Hard Rock Stage will offer all-day performances, free and open to the public.

Hard Rock Stage daytime performers include:

Palmer Anthony, Sammy Arriaga, Annie Bosko, Brennley Brown, Aidan Canfield, Ben Chapman, Travis Collins, Ashland Craft, Logan Crosby, Taylor Austin Dye, Mae Estes, Flat River Band, Fancy Hagood, Lanie Gardner, Tyler Halverson, Reid Haughton, Anella Herim, Noah Hicks, Jonathan Hutcherson, Alex Lambert, Triston Marez, Clayton Mullen, Harper O'Neill, Reyna Roberts, Sophia Scott, Colin Stough, The Washboard Union, Grace Tyler, Kasey Tyndall, Walker County, Kelsey Waldon, Tucker Wetmore and Angel White.

Hard Rock Stage nighttime performers include:

Ashley Anne, Atlus, Pryor Baird, Tyler Booth, Kashus Culpepper, Drew Green, Alex Hall, John Hollier, Zandi Holup, Hueston, Taylor Hunnicutt, Matt Koziol, Brooke Lee, Trey Lewis, Vincent Mason, Canaan Smith, Dan Spencer, Sean Stemaly, Troubadour Blue, Vwillz and Eli Winders.

Ascend Amphitheater will also be open for three nights, with a lineup and ticket details to come in the following weeks. Additional stage lineups and Fan Fair X activities (meet and greets, merch and more!) will also be announced soon.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will aid the CMA Foundation in providing music education programs across the U.S.

Keep up-to-date with all-things CMA Fest at their website.