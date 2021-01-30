Coachella

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, initially scheduled for April, canceled again due to COVID-19

By Sarah Moon and Theresa Waldrop, CNN
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, two of Southern California's largest music celebrations, have again been canceled under an order issued Friday by the Riverside County health officer.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said the decision was "based on concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide."

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival were scheduled for April. Last year, they were postponed from April until October but were eventually canceled because of the pandemic.

According to Friday's order, both music festivals attract "hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries," which could increase the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

"If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk," Dr. Kaiser said.

CNN has reached out to Coachella and Stagecoach for comment.

Riverside County has recorded 271,910 confirmed cases of the virus and has reported 3,091 Covid-19 related deaths.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahealthfestivalcoronavirusmusic newscoachella
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COACHELLA
Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
Stuck puppy freed from spare tire in Coachella: VIDEO
Coachella 2020 to feature Travis Scott, Frank Ocean
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say
23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 99 in central Fresno
38-year-old man robbed and stabbed in SE Fresno, police say
Fresno man gets call giving wrong date for COVID vaccine appointment
Show More
Yosemite National Park hit by worst weather damage in decades
Volunteers with 'Beautify Fresno' to clean up parts of NW Fresno
Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens after 6 weeks
Fresno Fire helps with drive-by birthday celebration for WWII veteran
Highway 168 closed until at least Saturday morning
More TOP STORIES News