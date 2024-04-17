16-year-old killed in Coalinga shooting identified by family

Family says 16-year-old Julian Andrade was playing video games when shots rang out on their house.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members have identified the victim of a homicide in Fresno County.

He's been identified as 16-year-old Julian Andrade.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 pm Tuesday on Houston Street near Louisiana in the city of Coalinga.

Witnesses told Fresno County Sheriff's deputies they heard gunshots in a residential area behind a grocery store.

"It's like a nightmare that I just want to wake up from, just be able to hold him or hug him, and just I can't anymore," said the victim's sister Claudia Barquero.

Barquero says her brother was playing video games in his room when he was struck.

The aftermath of the bullet holes that came through the window could still be seen on Wednesday.

Now, Barquero and friends are remembering him as the funny and playful person he was.

"I just wanna remember his goofy self, joking around, running around with my nieces and nephews," said Barquero.

"He was my best friend, I didn't even get a phone call, he just wasn't answering me and something told me to come," said Quintero.

Barquero says just last year their older brother died in a car accident.

"It's just hard, especially burying another brother, and so young," said Barquero.

As Barquero looks through photos of Andrade she hopes their family can find closure.

"I love and miss you, and I just want to be able to go ahead and just hear you laugh, be goofy again maybe see who did it," said Barquero.

The sheriff's office says they do not believe this was random and that it is possibly gang related.

If you know anything about this case you're asked to contact Valley Crime Stoppers.

To support the family's GoFundMe, click here.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.