Coalinga-Huron Unified School District hosts grand opening for new Huron Academy CTE Building

The added space will give Chestnut High the chance to expand from approximately 30 students to at least 70 who need added support.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new program is giving students hands-on learning for a future in construction.

The ribbon was cut Friday morning, officially opening up the newest building in the Coalinga-Huron Unified School District.

The Huron Academy Career Technical Education Building is split into two.

Chestnut High School, an alternative education school, used to be housed nearby inside two portable classrooms.

Now, students have a new place to learn.

Alternative Education Principal Claudia Vosburg says it's been something she and her students have been eagerly awaiting.

"It's very nice to see something so beautiful, so new, be able to bring it to the kids and have them feel proud of their community and be proud of their school and be proud of the work that they do," Vosburg said.

It also gives Chestnut High Students like Jacqueline Perieda a chance to take part in the other half of the building, which houses the Coalinga High CTE Construction Sciences course.

"I really had no thought in coming to construction," Perieda said.

She was a students at Coalinga High and was enrolled in the construction course and was enjoying it, but then fell behind in credits.

She had to transfer to Chestnut High to get caught up, but because of the partnership between the schools, she's still able to dig her teeth into the construction program.

"It excites me a lot because we could actually get certified in things that we would actually need later on for life," Perieda said.

Juniors and seniors from Coalinga High get bussed in to get hands-on learning.

Superintendent Lori Villanueva says students are getting valuable job skills.

"Kids can build projects, they can learn to dig and lay pipe. We're going to cover all aspects of construction sciences, so we're very excited to open this program," Villanueva said.

Students will have the opportunity to earn their forklift, scissor lift and OSHA-10 certification in the course.

Most importantly, Villanueva says this building brings together the communities of Huron and Coalinga and the students of Chestnut and Coalinga High.

"It brings the best of both worlds together," Villanueva said.

