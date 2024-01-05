Students in Coalinga-Huron Unified School District take part in winter learning programs

The winter session is free for students to attend thanks to funding from the state's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Schooling has been put on pause for many students as winter break is underway.

In the Coalinga Huron Unified School District, instead of taking time off, some students opted to take part in additional instruction.

All is quiet on the blacktop at Bishop Elementary School in Coalinga.

But inside the classroom, the sights and sounds are in full swing.

The Winter Learning program is well underway for TK to 8th-grade students.

Kindergartener Elianna Pierce says she's already got a favorite song to sing.

"It's 'Hello, hello, how do you do?' We sing in English and Spanish," Elianna said.

Next door, students were using Sphero -- robotic spheres they can pre-program on an iPad.

"We were doing a maze," first-grade student Matthew Magdeleno said.

The winter session is free for students to attend thanks to funding from the state's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

Titus Karvon is a Program Coordinator for the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools and oversees the Coalinga Huron Unified School District.

"What we try to do is get an array of different vendors that can provide students different opportunities that they wouldn't be able to do during after school during the year just due to the time frame," Karvon said.

He says the daily nine-hour sessions open the door for bigger and better options for students.

That includes field trips.

Students in 2nd through 8th grade get to visit the Quiq Labs in Fresno.

TK and first grade students also venture out and for Magdeleno, one of his favorite experiences so far was going to the movie theater.

Karvon says continued learning and experiences are essential for students, and it's also a great opportunity for families to keep kids engaged during the school breaks.

For parents who missed out on the winter program, don't worry, there will be spring and summer options.

Just contact your after-school program or check out your school announcement boards as the time gets closer.