Coarsegold mother and son missing since Christmas Eve mall trip

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a mother and son who were last seen leaving their Coarsegold home on Christmas Eve.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son, Dylan Lucas Teuton, left their home on Seminole Drive around 4 pm Saturday.

Officials say the mother and son had plans to drive to the Manchester Mall in Fresno.

Family members reported speaking with Ashley around 6 pm Monday, but investigators say she has not been heard from since.

Deputies say they believe Ashley may still be in the Fresno area.

Ashley is described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say she is possibly driving a blue 2016 Nissan Sentra with a California license plate 8DCV044.

Dylan is described as 4-foot, 70 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.