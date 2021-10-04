Man shot dead in Coarsegold, shooter calls 911 and says he acted in self-defense

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Coarsegold on Monday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at a home near the intersection of Douglas Road and Douglas Trail.Just after 10 am, a man called 911, saying he had shot another man in self-defense.When deputies arrived, they found the man had died.The shooter remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.The sheriff's office says it will release further details as the investigation progresses.