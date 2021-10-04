Man shot dead in Coarsegold, shooter calls 911 and says he acted in self-defense

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot dead in Coarsegold, shooter says he acted in self-defense

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Coarsegold on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at a home near the intersection of Douglas Road and Douglas Trail.

Just after 10 am, a man called 911, saying he had shot another man in self-defense.

When deputies arrived, they found the man had died.

The shooter remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The sheriff's office says it will release further details as the investigation progresses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coarsegoldmadera county
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News