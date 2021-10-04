COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Coarsegold on Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at a home near the intersection of Douglas Road and Douglas Trail.
Just after 10 am, a man called 911, saying he had shot another man in self-defense.
When deputies arrived, they found the man had died.
The shooter remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
The sheriff's office says it will release further details as the investigation progresses.
Man shot dead in Coarsegold, shooter calls 911 and says he acted in self-defense
TOP STORIES
Show More