Block party in NW Fresno first step in reclaiming area from crime, community leaders say

An apartment complex that was the scene of a deadly shooting in July was the site for the Northwest Fresno community to come together for a block party on Saturday.The West Shaw Estates held the event offering free haircuts food and face painting.The complex's pool has been closed for at least five years and on Saturday they surprised their tenants by repairing and reopening it.Community leaders say the block party is the first step in reclaiming the area from crime."We all deserve in quality neighborhoods and play and talk to your neighbor," said Council President Esmeralda Soria.The event also hosted a job fair for members of the community to learn about opportunities in Northwest Fresno.