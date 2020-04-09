Coronavirus: List of Central CA churches holding Easter services online

Here are some Valley churches offering online services during the week of Easter Sunday, and where you can find their broadcast.
FRESNO COUNTY
Grace Bible Church, Fresno
Click here to watch their service.
Northpointe Community Church, Fresno
Click here to watch their service.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Fresno (English & Spanish Mass)
Click here to watch their service.
Saint Rest Baptist Church, Fresno
Click here to watch their service.
The Bridge Church Fresno
Click here to watch their service.
The Well Community Church Fresno
Click here to watch their service.
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare Community Church
Click here to watch their service.
Visalia First Assembly of God
Click here to watch their service.
MERCED COUNTY
Gateway Community Church, Merced
Click here to watch their service.