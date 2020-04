Coronavirus: List of Central CA churches holding Easter services online

FRESNO COUNTY

TULARE COUNTY

MERCED COUNTY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Easter Sunday, churches in the Central Valley will use online tools to bring together their communities amid the COVID-19 crisis. As cases of the novel coronavirus rise in counties from Fresno to Tulare and Merced, religious leaders hope to bring some healing and unity on April 12 while also following state and local guidelines on social distancing.Here are some Valley churches offering online services during the week of Easter Sunday, and where you can find their broadcast. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service. Click here to watch their service.