Coronavirus

Coronavirus: List of Central CA churches holding Easter services online

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Easter Sunday, churches in the Central Valley will use online tools to bring together their communities amid the COVID-19 crisis. As cases of the novel coronavirus rise in counties from Fresno to Tulare and Merced, religious leaders hope to bring some healing and unity on April 12 while also following state and local guidelines on social distancing.

Here are some Valley churches offering online services during the week of Easter Sunday, and where you can find their broadcast.

FRESNO COUNTY


Grace Bible Church, Fresno
Click here to watch their service.

Northpointe Community Church, Fresno
Click here to watch their service.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Fresno (English & Spanish Mass)
Click here to watch their service.

Saint Rest Baptist Church, Fresno
Click here to watch their service.

The Bridge Church Fresno
Click here to watch their service.

The Well Community Church Fresno
Click here to watch their service.

TULARE COUNTY


Tulare Community Church
Click here to watch their service.

Visalia First Assembly of God
Click here to watch their service.

MERCED COUNTY


Gateway Community Church, Merced
Click here to watch their service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotularemercedvisaliasocial distancingreligioncoronaviruschurchcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshelter in placeeaster
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
A local gym is bringing the weights to their members staying physical despite the distancing.
Mariposa County restricts short-term lodging to keep COVID-19 out of community
Minarets High School produces weekly online videos for students to connect
Tachi Palace set to host televised UFC fights on April 18th
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
Fresno County courts using technology due to coronavirus
Tachi Palace set to host televised UFC fights on April 18th
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Show More
At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire
Mariposa County restricts short-term lodging to keep COVID-19 out of community
Habitat For Humanity operating as normal during COVID-19 pandemic
Teen fatally shot in Merced, police searching for suspect
Expectant mothers using virtual visits with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News