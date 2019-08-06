Community has more surprises for CAL FIRE captain given new home on 'Extreme Makeover'

FULL COVERAGE OF 'EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION' FOR NICK REEDER:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With all the cheering, Nick Reeder felt like it was all a dream.After six days of work, the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" team and 2,000 volunteers presented Nick and his family with a brand new Clovis home."I was completely blown away. When they said 'Move that bus,' and this home behind me appeared, I couldn't believe that it was ours. It's beautiful," he said.Nick Reeder moved in with his daughters. 4-year-old Layla and one-year-olds Kelce and Kaia. Their mother Amanda died after the twins were born.De Young Properties, the city of Clovis, CAL FIRE and countless businesses responded by giving the family a fresh start. The Reeders have moved out of their apartment."Everybody grinned ear to ear. I couldn't sleep last night. So much full of excitement," Nick said.Local businesses helped raise $20,000 for the family.The generosity hasn't stopped with the home. Brighten Academy offered free Preschool for the girls. Little Gym offered free gymnastics training."To see why our community poured their love and support into this community-wide effort, that's the most heart-warming part," said De Young Properties president, Ryan De Young."Extreme Makeover" designers fed off everyone's energy."We just wanted to say how grateful we are for this community rallying around us," said designer Carrie Locklyn. "It was our very first episode and there is no other place we would want to be."