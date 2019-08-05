'Move that bus!' New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a made for TV moment.Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back after a seven-year hiatus, and the show decided Clovis would be where they debuted the reboot.It is the second time the show has teamed up with De Young Properties."We had such a great experience here with De Young and everyone in Clovis and greater Fresno area. We thought no better place to come back to," said executive producer and showrunner, Brady Connell.Hundreds braved the triple-digit temperatures not only during the big reveal but for construction as well."I have to tell you we were worried about the weather," Connell said. "We had well over 1,000 volunteers throughout the week, I was concerned about the crowd, but we have a giant crowd."Construction on the new house began Tuesday. Volunteers and crews worked 96 hours to complete the positivity project."This is a labor of love. Our Clovis community stepped up," said Ryan De Young, president of De Young Properties.The new homeowners, CAL FIRE Captain Nick Reeder, and his little girls stood in awe as show host Jesse Tyler Ferguson told them all about their brand new four-bedroom home."The Reeder family are so deserving," said Ryan De Young. "I get choked up every time I talk about them."Reeder's wife, Amanda, died shortly after giving birth to his twin girls in April of 2018.He says he doesn't know how the show learned their story, but he's beyond thankful to the show and community."I think we need to hear a good move that bus some positivity some community spirit you know we just want to know Americans are there for each other," Connell said.The episode is set to air sometime in January.