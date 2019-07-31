Extreme Makeover: Home Edition changes life of local firefighter, his family after tragedy

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- These walls are already going up as one local hero is getting the chance of a lifetime."Things like this don't happen to people like us," said CAL FIRE Captain Nick Reeder.Reeder has spent nearly two decades giving back to the community as a firefighter.Now, he's getting the gift of a home in return after he was chosen to be featured on HGTV's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.""We'll be able to spread out. The girls will be able to have a playroom," said Reeder's mother, Jeanine.The surprise comes a year after a heartbreaking loss.Reeder's wife, Amanda Sawyer, died shortly after giving birth to his twin girls in April 2018.Reeder says he's not sure how the show heard of his story, but he received an email from the show's producer telling him he should apply."Fast forward, here we are. Best decision we ever made," he said.De Young Properties are the lead builder of the home, and this will be the second house they've built for the show."It couldn't be a more deserving family, a local hero and a heartwarming story that touched everyone in our team, and we couldn't be happier to be a part of it," said Ashley De Young.Reeder and his girls are excited as each of these walls are a symbol of hope."It means a new start, it means....a future for my girls," he said.The crew will move that bus on Sunday and welcome the Reeder family into their new home.