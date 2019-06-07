merced county

Floating water park in Mariposa County opens this weekend

The "Splash and Dash Aqua Park" is made up of giant inflatable slides and bridges that float on Lake McSwain.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An inflatable waterpark is floating back into Mariposa County.

The Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is made up of giant inflatable slides and bridges.

People of all ages will be able to bounce, splash, and float on Lake McSwain.

There will also be a challenge course.

The new Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park will employ 35 people, and there will be lifeguards on duty.

More Information: Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park

The park's manager, Mary Gathman-Kent says they plan to keep the water park at the lake for at least eight years.

"We wanted to bring something out for families, we think it is popular and we hope people like it."

The Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park will officially open on Saturday, June 8.
