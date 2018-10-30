Fresno Co. Multiples Club trick-or-treats through Old Town Clovis

Several sets of twins and triplets took over Pollasky Ave. in Old Town Clovis to trick-or-treat.
Volunteers helped to hand out candy and after snagging up some sweet treats the group went back to the Clovis Elks Lodge No. 2599 for lunch.
Haley Ward, the treasurer of the club, said they are a local branch of the Multiples of America national organization.
Fresno County Multiples Club was started in August of 2017.
Natalie Blankenship, is one of the publicity coordinators with the club, she said has a set of triplets.
Blankenship added she loves being a member.
"When my triplets were born I did not leave the house for like a year. It's just so hard to leave the house and people really didn't want to come over that much," she explained.
She noted you find parents you can relate to and turn to for help.
"It's just been amazing. We go to the zoo and we do all sorts of stuff. It's so awesome to have moms to talk to about our multiple's issues," Blankenship said.
Ward, who has twins, said they try to do one or two activities a week.
She adds part of their mission is to offer emotional and social support.
"We just offer that extra little bit of support and fellowship that hard to find with other parents that don't necessarily know what it's like to raise multiples," Ward explained.
They are a non-profit but a membership-based organization and open to all parents with multiples. Memberships are $35 a year.
"A portion of it goes to the national organization. So you get publication access to their website and members-only portal and the rest of it goes to support the year-long events that we do. Things like this, we do park play dates, we do field trips," Ward said.
The club schedules play-dates each month and to meet with potential new members.
Their next meet up is on November 7th.
For more information on joining click here and for updates on play-dates and events click here.