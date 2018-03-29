Fresno County wine cellar hosting Racks and Rose event

If shopping and wine sound like a good time than we have the perfect event for you. This weekend Engelmann Cellars in Fresno County will be hosting the second Racks and Rose event.The event will feature vendors coming together to create a mobile mall. Some of the local businesses include Dear Danger Mobile Boutique, Mermaids and Company, and Believe.You can register now for free entry otherwise it'll be $5 at the door. Wine tasting is $5 as well.Racks and Rose is this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.