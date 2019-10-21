'Glorious junk' fills streets of Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Old Town Clovis filled up as the 8th annual Glorious Junk Days took over the streets Sunday afternoon.Organizers say the event is the perfect opportunity for do-it-yourself crafters, aspiring interior designers, and Pinterest enthusiasts to find vintage furniture, handmade treasures and other awesome junk.Local business owners say events like these are great for the city since it brings more people out to the area."It certainly helps all of the stores, every single store gets extra people who may normally not shop there on a regular basis but they come out today and they might find something great in one of these boutiques or restaurants," said Cora Shipley, owner of Ivy & Lace.More than 155 vendors were at this year's event. Since the first event in 2012, it has grown to one of Old Town's most popular events.