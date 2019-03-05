Kids Day 2021 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

This year's Kids Day is Tuesday, March 9. The annual fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital may look a little different this year, but the mission is still the same: supporting the only children's hospital in the Central Valley.
For the past 33 years, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to host a fun-filled event for volunteers and sponsors across the Central Valley known as Kids Day.
Although 8,000 volunteers will not be hitting the street this year there are still ways to support Kids Day.
Ways to give:
Kids Day has cumulatively raised $10 million.
Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.
For more information please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.