abc30 community

Kids Day 2021 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Give a little to make a big difference!

This year's Kids Day is Tuesday, March 9. The annual fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital may look a little different this year, but the mission is still the same: supporting the only children's hospital in the Central Valley.

For the past 33 years, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to host a fun-filled event for volunteers and sponsors across the Central Valley known as Kids Day.

Although 8,000 volunteers will not be hitting the street this year there are still ways to support Kids Day.

Ways to give:
  • Text GEORGE to 20222 for an automatic $10 donation
  • Go online to valleychildrens.org/kidsday to make a donation of any amount.


    • Kids Day has cumulatively raised $10 million.

    Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.

    For more information please visit valleychildrens.org/kidsday or call Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation at 559-353-7100.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventsfresno countymadera countytulare countymerced countyabc30 communityvalley childrens hospitalkids dayfundraiser
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    ABC30 COMMUNITY
    Black History Month: Meet Dorothy Thomas
    SPONSORED: Slick Rock Student Film Festival accepting entries
    Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
    Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man arrested for killing mother in Madera Co., sheriff says
    FUSD elementary teacher now charged in sex acts with four girls
    Man killed in drive-by shooting in Los Banos, police say
    Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno
    No football, water polo practices yet for Visalia Unified
    Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
    Mass vaccination event held for food & ag workers in Tulare Co.
    Show More
    Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
    SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
    Fresno American Indian Health Project now offers medical services
    Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from local Ulta Beauty stores
    EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
    More TOP STORIES News