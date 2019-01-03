Local celebrations honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The legacy of Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated at various local events.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee in the City of Fresno is organizing several events under the theme of "Fulfilling the Dream with Informed Action."
Friday, January 18, 2019 - Opening Garlanding Ceremony (11:45AM -12:45 PM)
Location: Fresno County Courthouse Park (at MLK Memorial on west side of park facing Van Ness), 1100 Van Ness Avenue Featuring Special Guest Speaker Dr. Lori Bennett, President of Clovis Community College along with FUSD students performing dance and song in honor of MLK. Contact: Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 801-8189 or Gail Gaston / Summer Gaston-Gehris (559) 681-3140
Friday, January 18, 2019 - Candlelight Vigil (5:30 p.m.) / Awards Ceremony & Community Reception (6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
Location: Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno Street. The program will commence with the Candlelight Vigil and
proceed to the Awards Ceremony followed by the Community Reception. The Award Recipients for this year are: Terance Frazier,
Dan Pessano, Angie Barfield, Pastor Debbie DeJuarez, Bringing Broken Neighborhoods Back to Life (BBNBTL) and West
Fresno Family Resource Center (WFFRC), for their outstanding service to the community.
Contact: Dr. Jeff Hunt (559)246-4432 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 801-8189
Saturday, January 19, 2019 - Community Breakfast (Breakfast served at 9:00 AM / Program starts at 9:45 AM)
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis (Fourth Street & Veterans Parkway). Speakers: CUSD
Students and performance by the Bach Children's Choir. Tickets: $5.00 each in advance (please bring a canned food donation).
Tables of 8 are available at $40.00 with advanced reservation. Contact: Erin Ford-Horio, (559) 324-2476 / erinf@cityofclovis.com
Monday, January 21, 2019 - March (9:15-10:45 AM)
Location: St. John Cathedral (2814 Mariposa Ave). Marchers assemble at 9:30a.m. March begins at 10:00 a.m., stops at City Hall then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno St.) where the program will conclude.
Contact: James Lett III (559) 284-6420 & Enrique Reade (559) 940-2159 or Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140
Monday, January 21, 2019 - Commemoration Program (11:00-12:00 PM)
Location: Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno St.) MLK Commemoration program featuring Special Guest Speaker Dr. Joseph Jones, President of Fresno Pacific University. Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Contact: Eric Payne email: eric.paynecmc@gmail.com
More local MLK Events:
The West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday January 17, 2019. 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., at Westside Church of God located at 1424 West California Avenue, Fresno 93706. Guest Speakers: Pastor Bryan Carter, Concord Church of Dallas Texas. West Fresno Ministerial Alliance cost of tickets for MLK breakfast is 30.00 each or table of 8 is 200.00. NO TICKETS sold at the Door.
Contact: Audrey Redmond (559) 213-5925
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m., the Fresno State Peace Garden-African American Programs & Services for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. Contact Cross Cultural and Gender Center (559) 278-4435.
Fresno County Superintendent of Schools will have MLK Artwork exhibited on display from February 6 to February 13, at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Winning Artist, Essays & Speeches will be present at the MLK Art Exhibition & Reception on February 13, 6:00 p.m., at Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunitymartin luther king jr
community-eventscommunitymartin luther king jr