Local celebrations honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The legacy of Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated at various local events.The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee in the City of Fresno is organizing several events under the theme of "Fulfilling the Dream with Informed Action."Fresno County Courthouse Park (at MLK Memorial on west side of park facing Van Ness), 1100 Van Ness Avenue Featuring Special Guest Speaker Dr. Lori Bennett, President of Clovis Community College along with FUSD students performing dance and song in honor of MLK.Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers, 2600 Fresno Street. The program will commence with the Candlelight Vigil andproceed to the Awards Ceremony followed by the Community Reception. The Award Recipients for this year arefor their outstanding service to the community.Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis (Fourth Street & Veterans Parkway). Speakers: CUSDStudents and performance by the Bach Children's Choir.Tables of 8 are available at $40.00 with advanced reservation.Marchers assemble at 9:30a.m. March begins at 10:00 a.m., stops at City Hall then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno St.) where the program will conclude.Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno St.) MLK Commemoration program featuring Special Guest Speaker Dr. Joseph Jones, President of Fresno Pacific University. Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture.The West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Prayer Breakfast will be held onat Westside Church of God located at 1424 West California Avenue, Fresno 93706. Guest Speakers: Pastor Bryan Carter, Concord Church of Dallas Texas. West Fresno Ministerial Alliance cost of tickets for MLK breakfast is 30.00 each or table of 8 is 200.00. NO TICKETS sold at the Door.the Fresno State Peace Garden-African American Programs & Services for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration.will have MLK Artwork exhibited on display from, at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Winning Artist, Essays & Speeches will be present at the MLK Art Exhibition & Reception onat Clovis Veterans Memorial District.