Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the North Valley are stepping up to help prevent a shortage of blood.

Assemblyman Adam Gray's office organized a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday.

It was held at the Italo-American Lodge on 18th Street in Merced by appointment only to ensure social distancing.

Several people stopped by to donate, including UC Merced's interim chancellor, Nathan Brostrom.

Officials say they need more healthy donors who are feeling well and willing to help.

"People have been making masks, volunteering time, pitching in to help the community, and this is one way we know we can help. There's a lot of folks during this health crisis who are facing very difficult situations, and giving blood is one way you can give back," said Gray.

The Red Cross says people can still donate blood despite 'shelter in place' orders and that it follows the highest standards of safety and infection control.

