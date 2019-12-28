Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays can be a challenging time for some, especially teen parents.
Staff with Fresno County EOC's Adolescent Family Life Program had an extra special delivery Friday, dropping off some Christmas gifts for one of their many clients, but helping teens is something they do year-round.
"This program allows them to connect with someone who will meet with them where they are on a one-to-one basis and to get them to better understand what their goals are, what their strengths are, how can I achieve them and give them the encouragement," explained David Beale with AFLP.
AFLP works with pregnant and parenting teens, providing them free case management services, necessary supplies and scholarship opportunities to further their goals.
"We have a lot of kids say, I want to be better than what my parents were for me, I want to give my child a much better life," Beale said.
They say the holidays can be especially difficult.
"I think the holidays kind of amplify that, and they really try harder to say, I can do better, I want to do better," explained Beale.
Celeste Cruz has worked with AFLP for over a year and says it's provided her with mentorship and counsel.
"It has helped me to refocus on my goals and provide me a lot of health education," she said. "I also feel like you can really get close to your case manager and be confident to tell them anything."
Now she has her sights set on the future.
"The other day I was talking to my case manager about what it takes to be a police officer," Cruz said. "That's one of my main goals."
For more information on AFLP services visit their website. For details on how to donate to their scholarship fund click here.
