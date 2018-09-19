Sequel to 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is being partly filmed at Naval Air Station in Lemoore

The Navy is confirming to Action News that filming for the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun is being partly filmed at Naval Air Station Lemoore.Tom Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick for the sequel and the name of the new movie is "Top Gun: Maverick."The Navy can't tell us if Cruise is in Lemoore. But, the Navy can say that NAS Lemoore's F18 Super Hornets and F35's will play a big role in the movie.Twitter user David Cenciotti, a verified aviation blogger, tweeted these pictures of what he says is Tom Cruise's P-51 Mustang and the special colored FA18 Super Hornet used in the film spotted in Lemoore on September 14th.In a Facetime interview from San Diego, the Navy says the new movie will feature the Central Valley in a big way."A great deal of the flying in this film will be done by Lemoore based aviators," said Cmdr. Ron Flanders, Public Affairs Officer Naval Air ForcesThe Navy says they're acting as technical advisors for the cast of the movie.Production is ongoing and the film isn't due to be released into theaters until June 26, 2020.