Simple Solutions: Making a new city your home

Graduating and relocating for a job can be tough and isolating, yet it's slowly becoming the norm. In 2016, 12 percent of adults between ages 22 and 24 with a bachelor's degree relocated from one state to another.Moving to a new city is the time to take advantage of your social networks. Post on Facebook, connect with groups from college or use an app like Meetup which has existing groups of people who share the same interests. Don't be afraid to venture out and explore on your own. Doing things alone can be empowering, and you'd be surprised who you could meet along the way.Default to saying "yes" whenever invited anywhere. Branching out can help you grow a social network. Also, walk to your destination whenever you get the chance. This will allow you to familiarize yourself with the area and make you feel more comfortable. Stay friendly with your coworkers and try to make plans ahead of time. Also when you're friendly at work it doesn't feel so much like work.Finally, don't camp. Purchase a real bed, real furniture, nice dishware, and home décor. You're building a life for yourself if you act like it's a temporary apartment you won't feel settled in. These things don't have to be expensive, but they can make all the difference!You'll never regret going outside. You can find free events through your local library or check out your town's community calendar.