Visalia Breakfast Lions Club donates 1,100 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The Visalia Breakfast Lions Club said they wanted to 'up the ante' this year for their annual turkey giveaway.In just a few short hours, lions gave away 1,100 turkeys to 20 different organizations throughout the city of Visalia, like Kaweah Delta Hospice.Last year, they delivered 800 turkeys."We do this because we know that there's a need in this community and we serve," said Visalia Breakfast Lions Club President Stephen Johnson. "That's our motto as lion's club-we serve and we're here to serve this community and we're going to put our efforts to where the most need is."This is the club's 24th year delivering turkeys to those in need.