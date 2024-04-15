Little Lunch Bags helping kids get involved in feeding unhoused community members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local children are taking action to give back to the community.

Non-profit organization Little Lunch Bags helps kids get involved in feeding unhoused community members.

The organization gives out lunch bags once a month, and on Sunday, children of all ages were able to write notes and decorate the bags at Her Body Bar in Northeast Fresno.

The non-profit was co-founded by Donetta Barber and her young daughter, Maleah Bacon.

"Just seeing kids super excited, to give back and seeing if they draw on the bag and they actually come out and hand them out," co-founder Donetta Barber said. "They go 'oh my gosh they are eating it, they are reading my note,' those things just warm my heart,"

These lunches are provided through community donations, which are accepted at Her Body Bar.

The non-profit will meet at the Lens Crafters on Blackstone & Shaw on April 20 to hand out the bags.

