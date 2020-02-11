world ag expo

World Ag Expo begins in Tulare, CHP says expect congested traffic on Hwy 99

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tens of thousands of people from around the world are gathering in Tulare this week for the World Ag Expo.

The expo brings together farmers and the latest in innovative farming technology.



The Agri-Center was a busy place over the weekend, as teams worked to set up their booths and dress up the lots.

RELATED: World Ag Expo organizers taking extra precautions with Coronavirus outbreak

The three-day event is expected to draw a massive crowd with some 105,000 attendees from around the world this year.



Attendance will nearly triple the population of Tulare, which means increased business for the city.

Most of the hotels in the area are already full. As of Sunday afternoon, only a handful of rooms were still available in Tulare and the cheapest was almost $300 per night.

Restaurants from Fresno to Bakersfield are also gearing up for the crowds.

Drivers should also expect some delays as Highway 99 between Paige Avenue and Avenue 184 will be congested.

TRAFFIC TRACKER: Track World Ag Expo traffic conditons here
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ticket prices $15 and free for kids ages six and under.
