Fresno County identifies 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 6

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Currently, the Fresno County Health Department has identified six confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county."Two of them were on a cruise, and we think that's the source. One visited relatives in the Bay Area," said Dr. Rais Vohra of the Fresno County Public Health Department.The additional patients are stable and isolated at home, but the news prompted more requests for testing in Fresno County.Health officials say they're trying to make sure only high-risk patients are the ones getting tested for COVID-19, as resources are limited."It doesn't really help if everyone gets tested and if they get tested at the wrong time," said Vohra.Over the last month, the county has tracked 550 people who, for travel or contact reasons, were told to isolate for two weeks."We monitored their symptoms for that 14-day period. About half of those people have made it through that step and just a few needed to be tested," said Fresno County Director of Public Health David Pomaville.They say if you become symptomatic the most important step to take is isolation, then call for testing."The minute you get sick you need to take this seriously. Just retreat to an area where you are by yourself. We always say, hoard your germs not your groceries," said Vohra.If you qualify for testing, swabs are sent to a Tulare County public health lab. Results can take 3-4 days.