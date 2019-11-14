death investigation

Condemned killer dies while on San Quentin's death row

San Quentin State Prison is seen in San Quentin, Calif. on Monday, August 15, 2016. (KGO-TV)

An inmate on death row at San Quentin State Prison died early Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The CDRC says Spencer Brasure, 49, was found unresponsive in his cell around 12:49 a.m. and was pronounced dead a short time later.

CDRC officials say Brasure had been on death row since 1998 after he was convicted by a Ventura County jury of first-degree murder. According to court documents, Brasure kidnapped and tortured 20-year-old Anthony Guest, a former child actor, before setting Guest on fire and killing him.

The CDRC says the cause of Brasure's death is pending the results of an autopsy.
