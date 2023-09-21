Contest for students to combat fentanyl crisis in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement, administrators and community advocates came together in Merced Thursday to launch a campaign to combat the fentanyl crisis.

The message -- "One Pill Will Kill."

The awareness efforts include billboards like this, commercials, online posts and educational presentations designed to warn students and their families about the dangers of fentanyl.

It's in partnership with the Merced County District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Office and Superintendent of Schools.

Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira says the county has seen 44 deaths due to the drug in just the last two years, the number starting to rival homicide rates.

The youngest victim being 16 years old.

"We are talking about a drug that is targeting our children. It comes in many forms, pills powder and it's often masquerading as something else," Silveira said.

Silveira says the campaign funding comes from Asset Forfeiture which includes money from illegal drug sales, seized by law enforcement.

To get middle and high school students more involved the Merced County Office of Education is holding a contest giving kids and teens the chance to create a fentanyl awareness commercial.

The winner will get professional help with the commercial and $5,000 for their school's anti-drug or anti-gang program.

The deadline to enter is October 13.

To submit your entry, click here.