Fresno County murderer sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

A convicted murderer was back in the Fresno County Courthouse to learn his sentence on Tuesday.

A convicted murderer was back in the Fresno County Courthouse to learn his sentence on Tuesday.

A convicted murderer was back in the Fresno County Courthouse to learn his sentence on Tuesday.

A convicted murderer was back in the Fresno County Courthouse to learn his sentence on Tuesday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted murderer was back in the Fresno County Courthouse to learn his sentence on Tuesday.

Michael Brandon Kent will now spend 40 years to life in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend's uncle, James Buford.

The crime happened last July in Fresno County's Winton Park, northeast of Sanger.

Prosecutors say Kent and his girlfriend went to the park to "fool around" at night. They saw a light, and as Kent's girlfriend went to the car, she said there was a gunshot.

It killed the 69-year-old Buford.

"I know without a doubt who murdered my dad," James Buford Jr. said Tuesday. "Without a question, my whole family gets to know that now. We don't have to sleep with that."

Buford Sr. worked for Fresno County and was at the park providing security at the same time his niece and Kent were there. At trial, the prosecutor said Kent shot Buford just inches away.

"My dad was murdered at around 10 PM," Buford Jr. said.

Kent's defense attorney argued there was no way Kent could have pulled the trigger. The attorney said it was Buford Sr.'s niece who killed him.

In just two hours, the jury rejected that argument. They found Kent guilty of second-degree murder.

At sentencing on Tuesday, Buford Jr. said he remembers his dad as a hard worker who helped others often.

"My dad was also a contributor to society," Buford Jr. said. "He worked hard his whole life ... Whatever it be, he was just always there helping and being productive."

With Kent formally sentenced, he will soon leave the Fresno County Jail and go to the Wasco State Prison.