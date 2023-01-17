5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot once at a neighborhood on Fern Drive at Village back on December 18.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Through their investigation, Corcoran police identified five suspects involved in the murder.

With help from Kings County, Bakersfield, and Tulare officers, they were able to arrest Michael Freeman, Brennon Clark, and Dontavious Sanders -- all 18 years old.

Two 15-year-old boys were also taken into custody.

The suspects are now being held in the Kings County Jail and juvenile center.