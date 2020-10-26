1 arrested in Fresno for shooting, killing man in Corcoran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man faces murder charges after police say he shot and killed another man in Corcoran on Saturday.Corcoran police say Eddie Rosas, 32, opened fire on 35-year-old Rudy Mendez outside Mendez's home on Dairy Avenue, north of Orange Avenue, around 9:20 pm.Mendez was taken to a hospital where he later died.Investigators say Rosas drove away from the scene in a dark vehicle. On Sunday, detectives tracked him down in Fresno, and law enforcement officers brought him into custody.Rosas was booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges including, murder, assault with a firearm and gang enhancement.