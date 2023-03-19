Corcoran declares local emergency to prepare for snow runoff

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Corcoran has declared a local emergency to prepare for additional snow runoff.

In a news release Saturday, officials say the threat of flooding for the city is currently low.

However, they say there is still a threat and that the city needs to be prepared.

By declaring a local emergency, the city will have more resources available to handle situations that could happen when water flows into the lakebed around Corcoran.

Officials remind residents to continue to check Nixle alerts and official social media channels for updates.

Kings County has created a flood information webpage for residents.

It includes information related to property damage, sandbags, flood safety tips and more.

