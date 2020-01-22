assault

Corcoran man arrested after attacking neighbor with golf club

A man was arrested after police say he attacked his neighbor with a golf club Tuesday night in Corcoran. (Corcoran Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he attacked his neighbor with a golf club Tuesday night in Corcoran.

The assault happened at the Avalon Apartments on Hanna Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the 54-year-old victim had answered his door to Luis Contreras, 32, who then hit him in the head with a golf club.

The victim suffered a three-inch laceration to the back of his head and was taken to a local hospital.

When officers arrested Contreras they discovered he was carrying an eight-inch knife. Investigators searched his home and found the golf club.

Contreras was booked into the Kings County jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
