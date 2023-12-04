A former hospital has been consumed by fire in Kings County.

Flames break out at former hospital building in Corcoran

The blaze broke out before 12:30 am Monday on Hanna and Van Dorsten Avenues in Corcoran.

Flames grew so high that crews had to take on the fire from outside the building.

The building is the site of a former Adventist Health medical center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several agencies are helping in fighting the flames, including Kings County and Tulare County Fire, Lemoore Fire and the Tachi Palace Fire Departments.