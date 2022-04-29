Society

Corcoran police celebrate 2-year-old boy battling rare disease

EMBED <>More Videos

Corcoran police celebrate 2-year-old boy battling rare disease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little superhero got some big recognition.

The Corcoran Police Department stepped up to celebrate a brave boy battling a rare disease.

Meet two-year-old Beau.

He's a fun, energetic boy who is an inspiration to everyone around him.

Beau is living with KIF1A, a neurological disorder that impacts only about 400 people across the world.

Beau attends three to four therapy appointments a week and is constantly doing his best in all those activities.

Thursday is National KIF1A Day and the Corcoran Police Department, where Beau's dad works, decided to give the boy a big shout-out from a galaxy far, far away.

Several videos and tributes were put together by Corcoran police.

Beau's mom says her son's resilient attitude is an inspiration and he's never let his situation slow him down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycorcoransociety
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man claiming excessive force by Clovis police in lawsuit
Alleged repeat drunk driver denied release in death of Kerman father
Fresno will issue harsher fines for illegal firework users
Tulare Co. deputies ID suspect, person of interest in 2018 murder
FUSD leaders break ground on new alternative education campus
Leaders working to create clean air centers throughout Central CA
Dine and Dish: Mike's Grill in Hanford
Show More
Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in west central Fresno crash
Fresno woman returns envelope found in thrifted dresser to owner
New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released
'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs
Madera mother encourages blood donations ahead of son's surgery
More TOP STORIES News