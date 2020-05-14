Tulare County teams assist various employers affected by COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As of Tuesday, Tulare County Public Health Officials reported 174 cases of COVID-19 associated with Ruiz Foods.Ruiz may be one of the bigger outbreaks for the county, but many other employers are reporting cases too.Exeter's Central California Baking Company, which makes Svenhard's pastries, temporarily shut down after a worker tested positive for the disease.Visalia-based California Dairies is confirming three of its more than 900 employees have also tested positive.Even a FoodMaxx store in Visalia briefly shut down last weekend after one of its workers tested positive.No matter the number of cases an employer has, representatives with Tulare County Health and Human Services say they are there to help them every step of the way.Once they know about a positive case, HHSA's business liaison team sends company leadership an assessment form to fill out, which will help the county's contact tracing team perform their critical work."When a business liaison is forwarding an assessment to (the contact tracing) team and public health, they really help go through people who could have been exposed, kind of assigning a risk to them and just giving next steps to that employer to know if they potentially have to quarantine, if they have to send someone home," said Tulare County Economic Development Manager Julieta Martinez.Tulare County HHSA staff will share CDC guidance with employers and assist them with the testing process for workers.The goal is to maintain an open line of communication with the business at all times, and be on the same page when making decisions related to containing COVID-19."We never stop guiding and communicating with that business after the first case," Martinez said. "The county continues to meet, we have phone calls, via e-mail, Zoom, whatever's necessary to make sure that throughout the whole process and additional cases, we are having constant communication."Tulare County COVID-19 Business Liaison:(559) 624-7277TCCovidBusiness@tularehhsa.orgStatement from California Dairies:Statement from The Save Mart Companies: