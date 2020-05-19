Coronavirus

Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19

By Christina Lopez
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "There's a long way from standard, legal and right."

Jack Wilmeth of Mariposa County says his wife, Janet, wasn't responsive enough to speak to him on the phone except for a few times before picking her up from the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

On April 18, he says the center told him they'd be releasing his 78-year-old wife two days later.

"And I said, 'Well, what kind of condition is she in? Am I gonna be able to take care of her,'" he said. "They said, 'Well, she can transfer from bed to wheelchair with assistance.' What that they didn't say was with a lot of assistance."

It wasn't until after Janet was back home that Jack got a phone call from the nursing home saying an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

He says he didn't hear from the center again until a few days later when the center had three positive patients and three positive staff.

"I said, 'Well, good, you're gonna test, right? Because she was there,'" he said.

But Janet's health problems persisted even after her release.

Within days, Jack called 911, where medics returned to her Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.

"They admitted her there and tested her immediately," he said. "I guess she was found COVID-19 positive at that point."

Jack also tested positive, and Janet died about a week later.

"I think she got the virus at Turlock Nursing," he said.

Another patient there, Aaron Harlan, says he tested positive for the virus after being at the facility for 12 weeks.

"They put me in with a roommate," Harlan said. "There was coughing and hacking and a shared bathroom with another roommate behind it."

Aaron is now quarantined at his home in Turlock and plans to take legal action against Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

We reached out to Covenant Care for a response to the allegation, but as of Monday night, we have not heard back.

Meanwhile, Jack says he simply wants an apology from the center for the way it handled the treatment and release of his wife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmariposa countynursing homecoronavirus californiamariposa countycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Some Valley law officials no longer enforcing stay at home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last
New see-through plastic boxes helping protect health workers
Show More
Man dead after falling into water near Angel Falls area of Bass Lake
Kings County Supervisors tell businesses to open at their own risk
Local moving company looking to hire over 100 employees
Local barbershop owner starts petition to consider barbers, cosmetologists essential workers
Fresno State men's basketball team discusses recruiting and schedule changes
More TOP STORIES News