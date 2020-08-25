Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

Dr. Mark Ghaly has been holding Tuesday press conferences in lieu of Gov. Gavin Newsom
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Service Secretary, is holding a press conference Tuesday at noon with an update on the state's coronavirus situation.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: 2020 California fire season is 25 times worse than 2019's, Gov. Newsom says

California has seen 663,669 COVID-19 cases to date and 12,134 deaths.

But California appears to be making continued progress against a summer surge of the virus. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July. Hospitalizations statewide have also dropped by 20% over the past two weeks, Gov. Newsom said Monday.

As coronavirus numbers drop, several counties have been removed from the COVID-19 watch list, including Napa and Orange counties. Newsom said more counties could be removed from the list this week.

WATCH LIST: 36 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse


Counties have to be off the watch list for two weeks before they're allowed to consider reopening schools for in-person instruction.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Fresno restaurant offers teppanyaki to-go
Central California coronavirus cases
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Dr. Ghaly gives CA coronavirus update
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Castle Fire, Shotgun Fire blend together, blaze at 14,750 acres
Moc Fire 40% contained, evacuations lifted for Mariposa County
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
Show More
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
4 detained for trying to steal tools from Fresno Co. building
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Help CA wildfire victims next time you shop for groceries
More TOP STORIES News