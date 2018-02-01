U.S. & WORLD

Coroner releasing redacted Vegas autopsy records

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS --
The coroner in Las Vegas has started releasing redacted autopsy records about the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Records relating to the shooter, Stephen Paddock, are not being provided.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) said in December that all those victims were killed by gunfire.

The records were released after a public records lawsuit was filed by The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Case numbers, names, ages, hometowns and racial characteristics are blacked out of the documents.

The release of the documents come on the eve of the four-month anniversary of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that authorities say also left more than 800 people injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootinglas vegasshootingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News