Costco food court will soon be for members only, according to reports

LOS ANGELES -- If you plan to eat at Costco, make sure you have proof of membership.
According to some shoppers, the company is cracking down on rules and regulations by making sure that only paying customers get certain benefits.
That includes access to its food courts and its $1.50 hot dog deal.
A Reddit user recently shared a photo of a sign reportedly taken at a Costco location in Orlando, Florida.
"Effective April 8, 2024, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court. You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details," the sign read, as reported in Food & Wine last week.
This comes as Costco was said to be cracking down on card sharing by testing out a new system for entering stores after the warehouse giant noticed that non-members have been sneaking in with membership cards that don't belong to them.
Memberships for the basic level start at $60 a year.
