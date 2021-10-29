shopping

Costco plans to move to new location in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Costco is gearing up for a big change in northwest Fresno.

The company is hoping to move its Shaw and Golden State location over to Herndon and Highway 99 across the street from the Marketplace at El Paseo.

The city of Fresno is planning a virtual meeting on November second to launch an environmental review of the project, and there are questions about the impact on traffic in the area.

Company officials say the new location would provide a larger Costco store as well as more pumps for its gas station.

The new location would also come with a car wash available for members.

The existing Costco would be decommissioned and remain vacant until a new business moves in.

