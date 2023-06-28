Hanford caregiver charged with child abuse, 13-month-old had brain bleed from injuries

A Hanford mother is hopeful justice will be served after her child's former caregiver is back behind bars on Tuesday.

Hanford police say the injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford mother is hopeful justice will be served after her child's former caregiver is back behind bars on Tuesday.

Courtney Bias is accused of abusing one-year-old Levi Andersen earlier this year while he was in her care.

Bias was previously arrested, but was released on bail.

The Kings County District Attorney's Office formally charged Bias with felony assault of a child resulting in a brain injury, felony child abuse with great bodily injury, and an enhancement for great bodily injury to a child under 5 years old.

The 29-year-old Bias was then arrested again on Friday.

The charges stem from March 21 of this year when one-year-old Levi Andersen ended up hospitalized and severely injured after being in Bias' care.

Levi had blood in the spinal column, a problem with his liver, bleeding behind both eyes, and a brain bleed.

Hanford police say the injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Bias has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Christin Andersen, Levi's mom, says they're grateful to see justice start to be served.

"It was a long waiting game and, you know, we were patient and we're just thrilled that she's right where she needs to be," Andersen said.

Since we last spoke to the Andersen family, Christin's husband Shannon Anderson, a fighter jet pilot in the Navy, has returned home from deployment.

And Levi had what is, hopefully, his final surgery to replace a portion of his skull.

"Considering just how horrific his injuries were and how he's going to have to navigate that for so long, he's doing -- he's doing well," Andersen said.

But, in addition, Christin said, since her story first aired on Action News in April, she's had an outpouring of support.

She's also had people reaching out saying they're asking extra questions and learning more about where they take their own children for childcare.

"I've had somebody reach out to me saying 'Hey, I was getting ready to put my daughter into child care into an in-home daycare setting. I'm taking a step back, I'm taking a pause, and I'm re-evaluating the situation. Thank you so much for being so vulnerable and open.'"

The other benefit has been a connection to resources.

Levi is now going to SciFit in Fresno which describes itself as a non-traditional outpatient therapy program focusing on recovery, rather than adaptation.

The program came from the recommendation of a person with their own spinal cord injury.

They've also been connected with Fleet and Family, a support service specifically for military families.

On Thursday, Bias is expected to have a bail review hearing.

Christin says she and her husband will be there to plead their case about why Bias should stay in custody until the trial.

She says it will be the first time she's seen Bias since the day she found Levi unresponsive and she is ready to speak directly to her.

"Justice will be served and she's not going to get away with almost murdering my son," Andersen said.

Action News reached out to the attorney listed as representing Bias for comment, but, so far, we have not heard back.