Coronavirus

COVID-19: Dr. Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal

By Ali Gorman, R.N.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, one of the top experts on the coronavirus task force, says it might be well into next year, even 2022, before things get back to normal.

Fauci made the comments while speaking to students and staff virtually at the University of Melbourne in Australia where they're reopening after a four-month lockdown.

But while they have flattened the curve there, Doctor Fauci says here in the US, our numbers are going in the wrong direction.

SEE ALSO: Hospitals, frontline workers buckling again as COVID-19 cases surge across the country
EMBED More News Videos

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, most cases we in major metropolises like New York City. Now, rural states are feeling the strain.



He says if we have a vaccine and a significant number of people get vaccinated, we could see things slowly get back to normal in the spring or even into the following the year.

But it also depends on what you consider normal.

"If normal means you can get people into the theater without worrying about what we call congregate settings, superspreaders, if you could get restaurants to open at full capacity, sporting events with spectators, then I think that is going to be well into 2021 and perhaps beyond," Fauci said.

On Tuesday, there were 73,240 new COVID-19 cases identified in the U.S., according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The latest daily tally is nearly 6,500 more than the previous day.

SEE ALSO: Dow drops 900+ points as global COVID-19 cases rise, areas order new lockdowns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckcoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Students return to Sierra Unified schools
Dow drops 900+ points as global COVID-19 cases rise
Fresno St. researchers release findings on COVID-19 with public transportation
Many parents switch to homeschooling amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young voters hold the future in their hands
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
Fresno Co. secures $15 million to turn former hotel into housing for homeless
Students return to Sierra Unified schools
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
Show More
Fresno St. suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Bond would help fund Central Unified schools and fix overcrowding
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News